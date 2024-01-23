‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials’ on CBS, Paramount Plus Feb. 9

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials XXIII: The Ultimate Countdown is on CBS and Paramount Plus Friday, February 9. Boomer Esiason, analyst on The NFL Today, and actress Daniela Ruah are the hosts. The special will see viewers vote live to crown the ultimate Super Bowl commercial.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, in its 23rd year, airs from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, site of Super Bowl LVIII. Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, returns as a contributor, and will preview some 2024 Super Bowl spots.

Commercials that will be featured include Mean Joe Greene sampling Coca-Cola, Budweiser’s Lamb Streaker and the E-Trade Baby.

A dozen different commercials have ranked first or second in viewer voting across the history of the special. Esiason and Ruah will rank these finalists in an Ultimate Countdown before revealing their two favorites. The viewers then pick one.

Ruah played NCIS Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles.

The special is produced by Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is executive producer for JUMA Entertainment, and Ben Bitonti and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Film 45.

CBS has the Super Bowl February 11.