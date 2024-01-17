Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson To Call Super Bowl for CBS

Jim Nantz, Tracy Wolfson and Tony Romo are set to call Super Bowl LVIII for CBS.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson are calling Super Bowl LVIII on February 11 on CBS. Evan Washburn and Jay Feely are the reporters, and Gene Steratore is rules analyst.

The Super Bowl happens in Las Vegas. It is the third time Nantz, Romo and Wolfson will call the big game together. The telecast will be produced by Jim Rikhoff and directed by Mike Arnold.

Armando Quintero and Benny Ricardo call the game in Spanish, with the Spanish-language telecast set to air on Univision.

James Brown anchors the pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Analysts are Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, JJ Watt, Jonathan Jones, Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan and Jason McCourty.

The NFL Today is produced by Drew Kaliski and directed by Bob Matina.

On February 10, That Other Pregame Show, hosted by Adam Schein, and Super Bowl LVIII Countdown air. Super Bowl coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. ET February 11 on CBS and Paramount Plus. On Nickelodeon, Nate Burleson and Young Dylan host NFL Slimetime at 11:30 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET

After the postgame show, Justin Hartley drama Tracker airs on CBS. Hartley, who played Kevin in This is Us, portrays a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” helping private citizens and law enforcement solve various mysteries, while also dealing with his own broken family.

Various CBS programs, including CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, CBS Mornings and The Talk, will broadcast from Vegas in the days leading up to February 11.