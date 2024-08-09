‘Stranger Things’ Comes to Broadway in 2025

Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage drama set in 1959, will be on Broadway early next year. Spun off from the hit Netflix drama, it also takes place in Hawkins, Indiana, and features some of the series’ adult characters back when they were teens.

The play is currently running in London, where it debuted in December. It is based on a story by Kate Trefry, who wrote the play; the Duffer Brothers, who created the show; and Jack Thorne. Stephen Daldry is the director.

A review in the NY Times said the West End show “eats itself,” and “pummels the audience with sensory overload and its lavish budget.”

The play may change before it goes into previews on Broadway, according to published reports. Previews begin March 28 and opening day, at the Marquis Theater, is April 22.

Fans of the show are eagerly awaiting season 5. Last month, Netflix shared that producers are halfway done filming the final season, but no premiere date has been shared.