‘Stranger Things’ Season Four Trailer Released

Netflix has shared a trailer from the upcoming season of Stranger Things, which begins May 27. The trailer hits serious horror notes.

“You’ve broken everything,” the voiceover goes. “Your suffering is almost…at an end.”

Mike, Dustin, Lucas and Max are in high school in Hawkins in the new season, and Eleven and Will are in California.

Max sits at stepbrother Billy’s grave and reads him a letter. “Ever since you left, everything has been a total disaster.”

A dark version of Journey’s “Separate Ways” plays throughout the 3 minute, 16 second video.

Hopper is seen bound in chains, imprisoned in a snowy faraway land.

Paul Reiser’s Dr. Owens tells Eleven about moving her far from Hawkins in an effort to keep her safe. He tells her a war is coming to those left in Hawkins.

Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, responds, “I don’t have my powers.”

Owens tells her, “Without you, we can’t win this war.”

The trailer features demogorgons, a haunted house and, of course, kids on bikes.

“People say Hawkins is cursed,” goes Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo. “They’re not way off.’

Finn Wolfhard, Charlie Heaton, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, David Harbour, Winona Ryder and Noah Schnapp are also in the cast.

The second part of the season is on Netflix July 1.

The Duffer Brothers created Stranger Things. ■