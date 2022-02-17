‘Stranger Things’ Season Four Starts on Netflix May 27

The long awaited fourth season of Stranger Things begins on Netflix May 27. The season is split in two, with the second part being released July 1.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season five will be the final one.

Stranger Things was created by The Duffer Brothers and is produced by Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment. The Duffer Brothers executive produce, alongside Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps Entertainment, and Iain Paterson.

The Duffer Brothers, Matt and Ross, issued a release to fans. “With nine scripts, over eight-hundred pages, almost two years of filming, thousands of visual effects shots, and a runtime nearly twice the length of any previous season, Stranger Things 4 was the most challenging season yet, but also the most rewarding one. Everyone involved is incredibly proud of the results, and we can’t wait to share it with you,” the brothers said.

The Duffers called season four “the beginning of the end.”

“There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” the brothers said. ■