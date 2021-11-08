‘Stranger Things’ Season Four on Netflix in Summer 2022

The long, long awaited fourth season of Stranger Things will arrive on Netflix next summer. Netflix held Stranger Things Day Nov. 6, and shared that the season arrives in summer 2022.

“And that’s a wrap on Stranger Things Day 2021,” went a summary of the event. “Same time next year, nerds! To stay updated on all things Stranger Things, follow our official social channels and tune in Summer 2022 for Stranger Things 4, only on Netflix.”

According to Stranger Things mythology, Will Byers went missing in Hawkins, Indiana on Nov. 6, 1983. As his friends searched for him, they discovered a mysterious girl known as Eleven.

Season three came out in 2019. The show was renewed for season four in fall 2019.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

One season four trailer shows Eleven living in California. A second one sets the action in spring 1986. Episode titles are The Hellfire Club, Vecna’s Curse, The Monster and the Superhero, Dear Billy, The Nina Project, The Dive, The Massacre At Hawkins Lab, Papa and The Piggyback.

The Duffer Brothers created Stranger Things.