‘Stranger Things’ to Return in 2022

Netflix’s popular sci-fi series Stranger Things will return four its fourth season in 2022, marking nearly three years since its last season ended, the streaming service announced in a recent tweet.

Netflix released a tweet Aug 6 alerting viewers that “in 2022 The Global Phenomenon Returns” amid scenes from both previous seasons and early clips from season four. Netflix did not provide a specific premiere date.

uʍop ǝpᴉsdn ǝɥʇ uᴉ llɐ,ʎ ǝǝsStranger Things returns in 2022. pic.twitter.com/RHwQng4QZhAugust 6, 2021 See more

The third season of Stranger Things debuted on July 4, 2019. The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp.

Read Also: Most Consumers Still Prefer to Stream, J.D. Power Report Says