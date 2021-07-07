‘Stranger Things’ Exhibit To Turn New York, San Francisco Upside Down

A Stranger Things exhibit will happen in New York and San Francisco in spring 2022. Called Stranger Things: The Experience, the exhibit offers visitors a peek inside Hawkins Lab, which it calls an “immersive experience,” as well as “The Mix-Tape Area,” which it describes as “a collection of Stranger Things’ greatest hits.”

“Things are getting strange again in Hawkins and rumor has it that the Hawkins Lab is back in the research business. Your favorite intrepid heroes might need some help getting to the bottom of this latest supernatural mystery. Explore a medley of Stranger Things locations and fan-favorite moments. Enjoy immersive photo ops, engaging interactivity, and delicious food and drink themed to the show,” goes the event description.

Tickets go on sale July 8 and cost $54. The venues in New York and San Francisco have not been disclosed. (“A secret location in New York,” says the website, along with “a secret location in SFO.”) Children under the age of four are free but the exhibit is recommended for kids 13-plus.

The tour lasts about an hour. Food choices include a butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, according to published reports.

A Netflix original from the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things features kids on bicycles, figuring out mysteries and eluding bad guys doing shady business in Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s. The series premiered in 2016 and fans are awaiting season four.

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour and Winona Ryder are in the cast.