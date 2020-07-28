Netflix Sets Record with 160 Emmy Noms

Emmy nominations were announced July 28. Netflix has 160 nominations and HBO 107. NBC has 47, ABC 36, FX 33, Amazon 30, Hulu 26 and CBS 23.

Among new streaming services, Disney Plus received 19 nominations, Apple TV+ took 18, and Quibi had 11. A record 370 nominations came from streaming services. and 86% of the nominations required no pay TV service to watch.

HBO’s Watchmen got 26 nominations and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel got 20. Netflix’s Ozark and HBO’s Succession both got 18.

Outstanding comedy is between Curb Your Enthusiasm and Insecure on HBO, Dead to Me and The Kominsky Method on Netflix, The Good Place on NBC, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, Schitt’s Creek on Pop TV and What We Do in the Shadows on FX.

Top drama is between AMC’s Better Call Saul, The Crown, Stranger Things and Ozark on Netflix, The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, Killing Eve on BBC America, The Mandalorian on Disney+ and Succession on HBO.

Lead actor in a comedy is between Don Cheadle on Showtime’s Black Monday, Anthony Anderson on ABC’s Black-ish, Ted Danson on NBC’s The Good Place, Michael Douglas on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, Ramy Youssef on Hulu’s Ramy and Eugene Levy on Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek.

Lead actor in a drama is between Steve Carell on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, Jason Bateman on Netflix’s Ozark, Billy Porter from FX’s Pose, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong from HBO’s Succession and Sterling K. Brown from NBC’s This Is Us.

Lead actress in a comedy is between Tracee Ellis Ross on ABC’s Black-ish, Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on Netflix’s Dead to Me, Issa Rae on HBO’s Insecure, Rachel Brosnahan on Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Catherine O’Hara on Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek.

Lead actress in a drama has Olivia Colman from Netflix’s The Crown, Zendaya from HBO’s Euphoria, Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh from BBC America’s Killing Eve, Jennifer Aniston from Apple TV+’s The Morning Show and Laura Linney from Netflix’s Ozark.

The Emmys happen at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sept. 20. ABC airs the event and Jimmy Kimmel hosts.