Steve Martin Documentary on Apple TV Plus March 29

Apple TV Plus debuts the Steve Martin documentary Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces March 29. Those who weigh in on Martin’s legacy include Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle and Selena Gomez.

The network says the film tells Martin’s “extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs.”

Then chronicles Martin’s early struggles and eventual rise in standup comedy. Now focuses on the present day, “with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life,” according to Apple TV Plus.

Morgan Neville directs. He also directed the Fred Rogers documentary Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Martin’s films include The Jerk, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Bowfinger, the Father of the Bride franchise and the Cheaper By the Dozen franchise.

Martin, 78, is in Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, with Short and Gomez. The show is about three strangers who are obsessed with true crime, find a hot case in their New York City apartment building, and launch a podcast. Hulu has ordered a fourth season of the comedy.

Martin is also an author, playwright and banjo player.