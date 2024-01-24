Six Nations Rugby Starts February 2 on Peacock, CNBC

The annual Six Nations Championship, a rugby tournament involving England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, starts February 2 with France versus Ireland in Marseille.

Matches will stream on Peacock and air on CNBC. Last year, Peacock had the matches live, and CNBC had them on delay.

NBC Sports has not yet revealed what time its networks will air the games.

On February 3, it’s Italy versus England in Rome and Wales against Scotland in Cardiff.

February 10 has Scotland versus France in Edinburgh and England versus Wales in London. February 11 sees Ireland face Italy in Dublin.

On February 24, Ireland plays Wales in Dublin and Scotland faces England in Edinburgh.

February 25, it’s France versus Italy in Lille.

The Six Nations sees each team play every other team once in a round robin.

Round 4 of the competition happens March 9-10 and Round 5 is March 16.

Peacock’s premium plan costs $5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly.

Netflix premieres a docuseries about the 2023 Six Nations, which was won by Ireland, which went undefeated, January 24. It is entitled Six Nations: Full Contact.