Netflix Set To Kick Off Six Nations Rugby Docuseries

Netflix debuts the international rugby docuseries Six Nations: Full Contact January 24. The Six Nations Championship involves England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, with each team playing every other one. Full Contact is about the 2023 tournament, which Ireland won. The campaign concluded with Ireland defeating England in Dublin. Ireland went 5-0 in the championship, while France was 4-1, Scotland 3-2, England 2-3, Wales 1-4 and Italy 0-5.

“Six Nations: Full Contact will take viewers inside the exhilarating world of the oldest and greatest annual international rugby tournament, giving fans an insight into behind the scenes moments, as the best teams in Europe battle it out in some of the biggest matches in the rugby calendar to take home the prestigious trophy,” says Netflix.

The 2024 Six Nations Championship begins February 2. NBC Sports typically airs the matches, on a mix of CNBC, Peacock and occasionally NBC, but has not yet revealed plans for the upcoming season.

Six Nations: Full Contact comes from the producers of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.