Six Nations Rugby Airs on Peacock, CNBC March 11-12
Ireland looks to stay undefeated; someone has to win Italy-Wales match in Rome
The Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship continues March 11-12, with NBC Sports covering the action. It is round four of the tournament, which features the national rugby teams from England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales.
On Saturday, March 11, Peacock has Italy versus Wales live at 9:15 a.m. ET in Rome, then England facing off against France in London at 11:45 a.m. ET.
CNBC has the matches on delay, the first at 12 p.m. ET and the second at 2 p.m.
On Sunday, March 12, undefeated Ireland plays Scotland in Edinburgh at 11 a.m. ET, live on Peacock and CNBC.
The championship concludes March 18. Ireland is 3-0, Scotland, France and England are 2-1, and Italy and Wales have not won yet.
France won the 2022 Six Nations championship, going undefeated.
Studio hosts for the Six Nations matches are Dan Lyle, former U.S. team captain, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England. Lyle represented the U.S. 45 times, and played several seasons for Bath in the U.K. ■
