Six Nations Rugby Continues on Peacock, CNBC

Six Nations rugby continues on Peacock and NBC. Peacock has Wales versus Scotland live February 12, kicking off at 9:15 a.m. ET in Cardiff. CNBC has the game on delay at 1 p.m.

France plays against Ireland that same day, on live at 11:45 a.m. ET on Peacock, then 3 p.m. on CNBC. The match happens outside of Paris.

On Sunday, February 13, Italy faces England in Rome at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock, with CNBC showing the game on delay at 3 p.m.

The Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship features England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, with each team playing the other ones over the course of six weeks. The action began February 5.

France, Ireland and Scotland claimed wins in the first round of action.

Peacock and CNBC are both part of NBCUniversal. ■