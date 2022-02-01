Six Nations Rugby on Peacock, CNBC

NBC Sports has the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship, which begins February 5. The annual competition features England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, with each team playing the other ones over the course of six weeks.

All matches are live on Peacock, with delayed viewing on CNBC and, in some cases, NBC.

Ireland and Wales play February 5. Peacock has the action live at 9:15 a.m. ET, and CNBC airs it starting at 12 pm ET. Scotland plays England on Peacock at 11:45 a.m. that day, then CNBC at 2 p.m.

On February 6, France and Italy face off at 10 a.m. on Peacock, then 3 p.m. on CNBC.

Dan Lyle is in the studio with Alex Corbisiero. Lyle captained the U.S. rugby team starting in the late ‘90s, and played seven seasons for the Bath club in the U.K. Corbisiero played for England in the Six Nations in 2011 and 2012.

Both Peacock and CNBC will have live coverage of all three matches February 26-27, and then for Wales versus Italy March 19.

Wales won the Six Nations title last year, with France finishing in second.