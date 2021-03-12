Six Nations Rugby Championship Takes Place March 13

Round four of the Six Nations Rugby Championship continues March 13, as Italy faces Wales in Rome. The match streams live on Peacock Premium at 9:15 a.m. ET and airs on NBCSN at 3 p.m. England takes on France in London. That kicks off at 11:45 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium, and airs at 5 p.m. on NBCSN.

March 14, it’s Scotland versus Ireland in Edinburgh. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium and the match airs 1 a.m. the next day on NBCSN.

Studio hosts are Ahmed Fareed and Alex Corbisiero.

Wales sits atop the standings at 3-0. France is 2-0 and Ireland and England are 1-2. Scotland is 1-1 and Italy is 0-3. Italy has lost its last 30 Six Nations matches.

England won the Six Nations championship last year.