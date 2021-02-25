Six Nations Rugby on Peacock Premium, NBCSN Feb. 27

NBC Sports’ coverage of Guinness Six Nations rugby continues this weekend. On Feb. 27, Italy faces Ireland in Rome. The match is live on Peacock Premium at 9:15 a.m. ET and will air later on NBCSN, kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Wales faces England in Cardiff that same day. That kicks off 11:45 a.m. ET, live on Peacock Premium, and at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN. England beat Wales 33-30 a year ago.

France versus Scotland, set for February 28, has been postponed due to COVID concerns.

Ahmed Fareed and Alex Corbisiero are the studio hosts for NBC Sports.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 monthly. NBCUniversal is shutting down NBCSN by the end of the year.

France and Wales are leading the table with two wins and no losses. England and Scotland are 1-1 and Ireland and Italy are thus far winless.

Each of the six national teams plays one another in an annual round robin. England won the competition last year.