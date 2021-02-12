Six Nations Rugby on Peacock Premium, NBCSN

Round two of the Guinness Six Nations rugby championship is live on Peacock Premium and delayed on NBCSN. England and Italy face off at 9:15 a.m. ET Feb. 13 in London on Peacock Premium, and NBCSN has the match at 12:30 p.m. Scotland and Wales kick off 11:45 a.m. ET Feb. 13 in Edinburgh on Peacock Premium, and the match starts on NBCSN 2:30 p.m.

On Feb. 14, Ireland and France kick off 10 a.m. in Dublin on Peacock Premium. The match airs on NBCSN 10:30 p.m.

Ahmed Fareed and Alex Corbisiero are the studio hosts.

The annual Six Nations competition started Feb. 6. France, Wales and Scotland have one win apiece and Ireland, England and Italy all have one loss.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 monthly. NBCUniversal is shutting down NBCSN by the end of the year.

Each of the six national teams plays one another in a round robin. England won the competition last year but was stunned by Scotland Feb. 6.