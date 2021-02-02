Six Nations Rugby on NBC Sports Feb. 6

The annual Six Nations rugby competition kicks off Feb. 6 with Italy against France in Rome. Peacock Premium streams the action live at 9:15 a.m. ET, and NBCSN airs the match at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Later that day, England hosts Scotland in London. Peacock Premium has it live at 11:45 a.m. ET and NBCSN has the match at 11 p.m. ET.

Sunday, Feb. 7, it’s Wales versus Ireland in Cardiff. It streams live on Peacock Premium at 10 a.m. ET and is on NBCSN at 6 p.m.

All 2021 Six Nations matches will stream live on Peacock Premium, and air on TV, either live or on delay. NBC Sports’ rugby action is shifting from NBC Sports Gold “Rugby Pass” to Peacock Premium. Premium will also feature Gallagher Premiership Rugby, rugby at the Tokyo Olympics, and the HSBC Sevens Series.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 monthly.

NBCUniversal is shutting down NBCSN by the end of the year.

Looking ahead, England and Italy face off on Feb. 13, followed by Scotland versus Wales.

On Feb. 14, it’s Ireland versus France.

The following round, February 27, it’s Italy against Ireland and Wales versus England.

Feb. 28 sees France and Scotland face off.

England won the 2020 event, which was delayed due to COVID.