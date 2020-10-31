NBC Sports Has Final Six Nations Rugby Action October 31

NBC Sports has Six Nations rugby action October 31. It is the final round of the annual championship, which had been put on hold in early March due to the pandemic, but resumed October 24. Ireland, England and France have a chance to win the title.

Wales and Scotland face off at 10:15 a.m. ET live October 31 on Peacock Premium and 2 p.m. ET on delay at NBCSN. Peacock Premium costs $4.99 monthly.

Italy and England play at 12:45 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium and 4 p.m. on NBCSN.

France and Ireland play live at 4 p.m. October 31 on Peacock Premium and then 6 p.m. on delay at NBCSN.

Ahmed Fareed and Alex Corbisiero are the studio hosts.

Ireland, England and France are all 3-1. Scotland is 2-2, Wales 1-3 and Italy winless in four matches.