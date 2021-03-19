NBC Has Ireland-England Rugby Match March 20

NBC Sports continues its Guinness Six Nations Rugby coverage this weekend. On March 20, it’s Scotland versus Italy in Edinburgh, live on CNBC at 10 a.m. ET and streaming on Peacock Premium at 10:15 a.m. ET. Scotland is 1-2 and Italy is 0-4.

That same day, Ireland plays England in Dublin at 12:45 p.m. ET live on Peacock Premium, with the match on a delay on NBC at 1 p.m. Ireland and England both stand at 2-0.

Also on March 20, it’s Wales taking on France at 4 p.m. ET outside Paris, live on NBCSN and Peacock Premium. Wales is 4-0 in the Six Nations championship and looks to clinch the title. France is 2-1.

Ahmed Fareed and Alex Corbisiero are in the booth.