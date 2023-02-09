Six Nations Rugby on Peacock, CNBC February 11-12

NBC Sports continues its coverage of the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship February 11-12. On Saturday, February 11, France plays Ireland in Dublin, with the match on at 9:15 a.m. ET streaming on Peacock. CNBC shows the match on delay at 1 p.m. ET.

At 11:45 a.m. ET February 11, Scotland hosts Wales in Edinburgh. Peacock has the match live and CNBC shows it on delay at 3 p.m.

On Sunday, February 12, England hosts Italy in London, starting at 10 a.m. ET on Peacock, with CNBC airing it at 3 p.m.

The annual Six Nations event sees England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales play against each other. All matches are streamed live on Peacock. CNBC has all Round 3 matches live on Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, and two more matches live March 18. NBC will air Ireland versus England on delay March 18.

Dan Lyle, former U.S. captain, and Alex Corbisiero, who played for England, are the studio hosts.

In the first round February 4-5, Ireland beat Wales, Scotland defeated England and France took down Italy. ■