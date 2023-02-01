Six Nations Rugby on Peacock and CNBC Starting February 4-5

NBC Sports has the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship starting February 4-5. The event sees the national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales all play each other over the course of six weeks. All matches are live on Peacock. CNBC will have seven matches live, while it and NBC will air an assortment of matches on delay.

On Saturday, February 4, Wales versus Ireland is live on Peacock, with a 9:15 a.m. ET kickoff. CNBC has the game at 12 p.m. Peacock has England versus Scotland live at 11:45 a.m., and CNBC has the game starting at 2 p.m.

On Sunday, February 5, Italy faces France at 10 a.m., live on both Peacock and CNBC.

CNBC will also have live coverage February 25 and 26 and March 18.

NBC will air delayed coverage of the Ireland-England match March 18, the last day of the competition.

Dan Lyle, who was a captain on the U.S. team, is in the studio with Alex Corbisiero, who played for England from 2011 to 2016. Lyle played No. 8 and represented the U.S. from 1994 to 2003.

In last year’s Six Nations Championship, France won with a perfect 5-0 record. Ireland was 4-1, England and Scotland were 2-3, and Wales and Italy were 1-4 .

The event was known as the Five Nations Championship, until Italy joined in 2000. Italy has never won the Six Nations Championship. ■