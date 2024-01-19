Shamonee Baker Named Morning Anchor at WKRG Mobile
It’s been a quick rise for 2022 Florida A&M grad
Shamonee Baker has been named morning anchor at WKRG Mobile, Alabama. She joined the Nexstar Media Group station in 2022, not long after graduating from Florida A&M, as a dayside reporter at News 5, then shifted to morning show reporter, and anchoring on a fill-in-basis, then went back to dayside.
In 2023, Baker became a weekend evening anchor and nightside reporter at WKRG.
She starts on News 5 This Morning January 22, succeeding Jessica Taloney in the anchor chair, with Taloney departing to spend more time with family.
“Shamonee has come a long way in a short period of time,” WKRG VP and general manager Jesse Grear said on WKRG.com. “She’s a pleasure to be around, and our viewers love her. We couldn’t ask for a better person to join the morning team!”
TVSpy previously reported on Baker’s move to mornings.
News director Gene Kirkconnell called Baker a “tenacious journalist, a wonderful teammate, and just plain fun to be around” on WKRG.com.
Baker’s first time on a local news set was in fourth grade, when she appeared on the air to talk about the aerospace program in her elementary school in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, which is part of the Mobile-Pensacola DMA.
