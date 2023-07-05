‘Sex Education’ Fourth and Final Season Starts on Netflix Sept. 21

Season four of Sex Education premieres on Netflix September 21, and it will be the final season for the teen comedy.

Season three came out in September 2021. Laurie Nunn created the show, about Otis Milburn, an awkward secondary school student, and his single mother, Jean, a sex therapist.

Asa Butterfield plays Otis and Gillian Anderson portrays Jean.

Ncuiti Gatwa, Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood are in the cast. Dan Levy comes on board in season four as cult author Thomas Molloy, a professor at an elite U.S. university where Maeve, played by Mackey, studies.

Besides Maeve in America, the new season sees the Moordale Secondary students start up at Cavendish College. “It’s very progressive and woke, and it makes the Moordale students feel like they’re little fish in a big pond,” Nunn told Netflix’s Tudum of the new setting.

The cool kids at Moordale are known as the Coven, and are played by Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa and Alexandra James.

Nunn said it became evident while breaking out season four that the story was coming to a close. “It just started to feel very clear that the stories were coming to an end, the characters were being left in a place that I felt really good about,” she said. “I felt happy for them, and I felt like I’ve said everything that I want to say with these characters at this time.”

Sex Education premiered in 2019. Each season has had eight episodes.