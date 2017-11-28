Netflix Starts Up ‘Sex Education’ Series in 2019

Netflix will premiere the coming-of-age dramedy Sex Education in 2019. Laurie Nunn created the series, about Otis, a socially awkward high school virgin who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. According to Netflix, “When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems.”

A Netflix original series, Sex Education is set to begin production in the U.K. in spring 2018.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Eleven team, creator Laurie Nunn, and executive producer and director Ben Taylor to bring Sex Education--a distinctive, fresh and witty examination of the universally awkward teenage experience--to our members around the world,” said Cindy Holland, VP of original content, Netflix.

Sex Education is produced by Eleven, with executive producers Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson. Nunn is creator and writer. Taylor (Catastrophe) will direct and executive produce.

"We are delighted to bring Laurie Nunn’s brilliant creation to life with such a gifted team. Netflix is an exceptional partner and we are thrilled to go on this journey together," said Jamie Campbell, Eleven.



