‘Grace and Frankie’ Season Four Starts on Netflix Jan. 19

Grace and Frankie, the Netflix comedy starring Jane Fonda as Grace and Lily Tomlin as Frankie, premieres its season four Jan. 19. The show is about two women whose lives are turned upside down after their husbands reveal that they are gay, and leave their wives for each other. Both women form a somewhat unlikely bond, and discover the true definition of family.

Lisa Kudrow has a role in the new season, which features 13 episodes.

Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris created the series. Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen are also in the cast.

Season three premiered in March. The show premiered in May 2015.

Grace and Frankie is produced by Skydance Productions. In addition to Kauffman and Morris, the series is executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross from Skydance Productions, along with Paula Weinstein and Fonda and Tomlin.