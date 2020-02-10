Netflix Orders Season Three of ‘Sex Education’

Netflix will bring back comedy-drama Sex Education for season three, the streamer announced on social media. Laurie Nunn created the show and Gillian Anderson stars.

Season two began in January, and Cindy Holland, VP of original content at Netflix, noted how it captures “the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor.” There were eight episodes.

Alongside Anderson in the cast are Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Alistair Petrie.

Butterfield plays an awkward teen and Anderson is his mother, a sex therapist.

Anderson previously played Dana Scully on The X-Files.

Jamie Campbell exec produces along with Nunn.

Eleven produces Sex Education.