Season Seven of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Is Longest One Yet

Season seven of Somebody Feed Phil, with Phil Rosenthal sampling cuisine around the globe, debuts on Netflix March 1. There are eight episodes, as Rosenthal visits Mumbai, Washington, DC, Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, what he calls “the real” Orlando, beyond the theme parks, Taipei and Edinburgh, “uncovering hidden gems and encountering the heart and soul of each city with each bite,” said Netflix.

Every previous season of Somebody Feed Phil had either five or six episodes.

Rosenthal created Everybody Loves Raymond.

Before Somebody Feed Phil he hosted I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, another program involving food and travel, on PBS.

Season six of Somebody Feed Phil saw him in Croatia, Chile, Philadelphia, Nashville and Austin.

“Phil forges connections through the universal language of food, celebrating the joy of discovery; and the shared experience of breaking bread together,” said Netflix.