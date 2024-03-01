Season Seven of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Is Longest One Yet
Phil Rosenthal tries street food in Mumbai, soba in Kyoto, and pizza at a restaurant with deaf owners in DC
Season seven of Somebody Feed Phil, with Phil Rosenthal sampling cuisine around the globe, debuts on Netflix March 1. There are eight episodes, as Rosenthal visits Mumbai, Washington, DC, Kyoto, Iceland, Dubai, what he calls “the real” Orlando, beyond the theme parks, Taipei and Edinburgh, “uncovering hidden gems and encountering the heart and soul of each city with each bite,” said Netflix.
Every previous season of Somebody Feed Phil had either five or six episodes.
Rosenthal created Everybody Loves Raymond.
Before Somebody Feed Phil he hosted I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, another program involving food and travel, on PBS.
Season six of Somebody Feed Phil saw him in Croatia, Chile, Philadelphia, Nashville and Austin.
“Phil forges connections through the universal language of food, celebrating the joy of discovery; and the shared experience of breaking bread together,” said Netflix.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.