‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Season Five on Netflix May 25
By Michael Malone published
Phil Rosenthal samples local fare in Helsinki, Madrid, other locales
Season five of Somebody Feed Phil starts on Netflix May 25. Phil Rosenthal, creator of comedy Everybody Loves Raymond, travels the globe and samples a variety of local cuisines.
There are five episodes. Season five sees Rosenthal visit Oaxaca, Maine, Helsinki, Portland and Madrid.
Before Somebody Feed Phil, Rosenthal hosted I’ll Have What Phil’s Having on PBS in 2015. Somebody Feed Phil debuted on Netflix in 2018. At the time, Rosenthal called food “the great connector” in American society.
Seasons one and two have six episodes apiece, and seasons three and four have five.
Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, exec producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
