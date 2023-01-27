‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed at Netflix
Season seven of Phil Rosenthal culinary program in the works
Netflix has renewed the Phil Rosenthal food show Somebody Feed Phil. Season six debuted in October. The show features Rosenthal on his culinary and cultural adventures around the world.
Rosenthal created Somebody Feed Phil, and hosts. He previously created comedy Everybody Loves Raymond, and was showrunner from its premiere in 1995 until it ended in 2005.
He earlier hosted I’ll Have What Phil’s Having on PBS.
Somebody Feed Phil is produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc. For Lucky Bastards, executive producers are Phil Rosenthal, Rich Rosenthal and John Bedolis. For Zero Point Zero, executive producers are Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia.
Somebody Feed Phil debuted on Netflix in 2018. At the time, Rosenthal called food “the great connector” in American society. Season six saw him in Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago, Chile and Nashville. ■
