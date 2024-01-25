SCAD TVfest Takes Place in Atlanta February 7-10

SCAD TVfest, hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design, happens in Atlanta February 7-10. Several actors and producers will get awards, including Kelsey Grammer and George Lopez, who get Legend of Television Awards. Grammer stars in Frasier and Lopez is in Lopez vs. Lopez. Among other winners, Sonequa Martin-Green of Star Trek: Discovery will get the Spotlight Award while Joel Kim Booster of Loot gets the Rising Star Award.

The Opening Night Gala screening features the season two premiere of Max original drama Tokyo Vice. Apple TV Plus’s The Buccaneers, NBC’s Extended Family, Showtime/Paramount Plus’s Fellow Travelers, Prime Video’s Hazbin Hotel, HBO’s We’re Here, Syfy’s Resident Alien and National Geographic’s Genius: MLK/X are among the many other shows to be featured at the fest.

Panels include Behind the Lens: Showrunners, featuring the showrunners from Hightown, The Good Doctor, Reasonable Doubt, Lopez vs. Lopez and BMF; and Funny Business: Writing Comedy with USG, with panelists from Universal Studio Group shows Bupkis, Girls5Eva, Resident Alien and Lopez vs. Lopez.

"All eyes in the TV universe look to SCAD — for hiring students and alumni as well as using SCAD's phenomenal stages for professional productions,” said SCAD president and founder Paula Wallace. “Buzz for SCAD TVfest is at a fever pitch this year, with both the expansion of the university's top-ranked B.F.A. in acting and our elite SCAD Casting Office to SCAD Atlanta. As if that's not enough, SCAD TVfest guests will also get to experience screenings in our pristine new theater, SCADshow.”