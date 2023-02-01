SCAD TVfest Happens in Atlanta February 9-11

The 2023 SCAD TVfest takes place February 9-11 in Atlanta. Hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design, SCAD TVfest offers an array of screenings, panels and awards related to television. In its 11th year, the event had been remote during pandemic times.

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley will receive the Virtuoso Award, Craig Robinson of The Office and Killing It gets the Spotlight Award, Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Wolf Pack will be given the Icon Award and Sterlin Harjo, creator, co-showrunner and exec producer of Reservation Dogs, will receive the Variety Showrunner Award.

"It's a thrill to be back on the ground in Atlanta for this year's SCAD TVfest. There is nothing better than seeing our students interacting with some of the top people in television including talent, showrunners, executives and more," said SCAD TVfest Executive Director Christina Routhier. "From our honorees to the premieres of brand new TV shows, we are so excited for this year's programming lineup. A highlight for us is the ability to showcase the shows shot here in Georgia as Atlanta has truly become the hub for television and film production in the United States."

Panels include Fox drama Accused, featuring showrunner Howard Gordon and cast members Rachel Bilson, Jack Davenport and Reid Miller; The CW drama All American: Homecoming with co-showrunners Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Marqui Jackson and cast members Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell and Mitchell Edwards; Disney Plus series American Born Chinese, with showrunner and exec producer Kelvin Yu and cast members Ben Wang, Daniel Wu and Sydney Taylor and executive producer/showrunner Kelvin Yu; and NBC comedy Grand Crew, with creator and exec producer Phil Augusta Jackson and cast members Echo Kellum, Nicole Byer, Aaron Jennings, Carl Tart and Grasie Mercedes.

Grown-ish, Harlem, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special, Killing It, The Legend of Vox Machina, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, National Treasure: Edge of History, Not Dead Yet, Reservation Dogs, Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller, True Lies, The Watchful Eye, Will Trent, Wolf Pack, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Yellowstone will also have panels.

Industry executives will speak on panels as well. ■