Fox Drama ‘Accused’ To Premiere in January
Big names in the cast, producer corps
The Fox anthology drama Accused, from standout producer Howard Gordon, premieres January 22. The cast has some big names in it, including Michael Chiklis, Margo Martindale, Rachel Bilson, Wendell Pierce and Rhea Perlman.
Fox calls the series “a collection of 15 intense, topical and exquisitely human stories of crime and punishment. Each episode is a fast-paced provocative thriller, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.”
Accused is based on a BBC series. An episode opens in a courtroom, with viewers knowing nothing about the crime or how the defendant ended up on trial. Told from the defendant's point of view through flashbacks, the show “holds a mirror up to current times with evocative and emotional stories,” Fox said, adding that viewers will see “how an ordinary person gets caught up in extraordinary circumstances, and how one impulsive decision can impact the course of that life — and the lives of others — forever.”
Fox shared a promo for the show during Game 1 of the World Series October 28.
Abigail Breslin, Whitney Cummings, Jill Hennessy, Jack Davenport, Molly Parker and Malcolm-Jamal Warner are also in the cast.
Chiklis, Marlee Matlin, Billy Porter and Tazbah Rose Chavez will direct.
Gordon, whose credits include Homeland and 24, developed Accused. He executive produces with Alex Gansa, also of Homeland and 24, and David Shore, whose credits include House and The Good Doctor. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
