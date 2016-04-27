Fox Gives Season Orders to ’24: Legacy,’ Lee Daniels’ ‘Star’
Fox has given series orders to dramas 24: Legacy and Star, with both series scheduled to premiere in the 2016-2017 season. 24: Legacy is an extension of the real-time drama 24, which starred Kiefer Sutherland as a tireless fighter of terrorism. Executive producers on the new iteration include Howard Gordon, Brian Grazer, Manny Coto and Evan Katz, as well as Sutherland, and director/executive producer Stephen Hopkins.
Legacy follows 24: Live Another Day, a limited series Fox aired in 2014.
Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits star in 24: Legacy, a production of 20th Century Fox Television and Imagine Television.
Star is a music-infused drama from Empire creator Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, in which three singers navigate the cutthroat music business. Stars include Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt, with Lenny Kravitz a guest star.
It too is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. Pamela Oas Williams and Effie Brown join Daniels and Donaghy as executive producers.
