‘Homeland’ Season Seven Premieres Feb. 11

Season seven of Showtime hit Homeland debuts Sunday, Feb. 11. Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin star in the series, which is currently filming in Richmond, Va.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios for Showtime,Homeland was developed for American television by Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon.

At the end of last season, following an assassination attempt on her life, President Keane broke her promise to Carrie (Danes) by arresting 200 members of the intelligence community without bringing charges against them, including Saul Berenson (Patinkin). As season seven begins, Carrie has left her job in the White House and moved back to D.C. and is living with her sister, Maggie, to take on the Keane administration and secure the release of the 200.

Gansa, Gordon, Danes, Chip Johannessen, Lesli Linka Glatter, Patrick Harbinson, Michael Klick, Ron Nyswaner, Gideon Raff, Avi Nir and Ran Telem are executive producers.