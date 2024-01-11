Sandra Bookman Shifts to WABC Noon News, Pedro Rivera Takes on Weekend Mornings

WABC anchor Sandra Bookman at the station’s 75th anniversary event at New York’s Empire State Building in 2023.

Sandra Bookman, longtime weekend anchor at WABC New York, moves to Eyewitness News at Noon. She will anchor the weekday newscast with David Novarro. Bookman joined WABC, known as ABC7, in 1998.

WABC has not specified her start date in the new role, but said it will happen in the next few months.

“Sandra’s leadership in the newsroom has been critical to our success with Eyewitness News, earning her the respect of our viewers and the entire New York City community,” said Marilu Galvez, president and general manager of WABC. “Her warmth and humanistic approach to journalism are hallmarks of what it means to be an Eyewitness News anchor.”

WABC also welcomes Pedro Rivera, who joins Michelle Charlesworth as co-anchor on WABC weekend morning news starting Saturday, February 3. Rivera anchored the 5 p.m. news at KTLA Los Angeles, and reported on the 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

“Pedro’s passion, versatility and quick reactions to breaking news make him an excellent choice to round out the ABC Eyewitness News team,” said Galvez.

Rivera was born in the Bronx and graduated from Pace University, and had an internship in the WABC sports department.