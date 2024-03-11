‘Roseanne’ Couch Gets Starring Role at GalaxyCon, on Cozi TV

The couch from sitcom Roseanne is the star of the show as an oversized, inflatable replica of the sofa that appeared in the Conners’ family room turns up at GalaxyCon. GalaxyCon brings together fans of comic books, sci-fi, fantasy, anime, wrestling and other aspects of pop culture. Those events happen in Richmond, Virginia, from March 15-17; Raleigh, North Carolina, July 25-28; San Jose, California, August 16-18; and in Miami, with the date to be announced.

Cozi TV and Carsey-Werner Television are behind the couch stunt.

Cozi TV will air “Roseanne Couch Week” July 8-12. The event begins nightly at 11 p.m. ET and is hosted by an animated, crocheted couch. Four Roseanne episodes show per night, and the couch “will spill the stuffing on behind-the-scenes stories and favorite moments from the show,” Cozi teased.

NBCUniversal Local owns Cozi, which said Roseanne is transitioning from standard to HD episodes.

Roseanne, starring Roseanne Barr, was on ABC from 1988 to 1997. It returned briefly in 2018, but was canceled after off-color comments were made by Barr. Roseanne was remade into The Conners, which does not have Barr in the cast.

Season six began on ABC this month. John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson are in the cast.

Cozi airs Roseanne weeknights at 10 p.m. to midnight ET.