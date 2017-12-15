‘Roseanne’ Returns on ABC Mar. 27

Comedy series Roseanne returns on ABC Tuesday, Mar. 27 at 8 p.m. On Apr. 3, The Middle will slide to the 8:30 slot, leading out of Roseanne. Nine episodes of Roseanne will be produced.

The show ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

The reboot features the original cast, including Roseanne Barr as Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Roseanne is produced by Carsey-Werner Television. Executive producers include Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings and Tony Hernandez.