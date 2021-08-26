'The Conners' Goes Live for Season Premiere on ABC

The Conners goes live for its season four premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.

The cast will perform live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts, and the show is launching "You Can Be A Conner," which offers viewers the chance to win a virtual appearance during the season premiere. As part of the storyline, a Conner family member will call each sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate. Interested parties can visit www.BeAConner.com for more information.

John Goodman plays Dan Conner on the show. Laurie Metcalf is Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert portrays Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson is Becky Conner-Healy and Michael Fishman plays D.J. Conner.

The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Werner Entertainment produces the show.