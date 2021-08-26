'The Conners' Goes Live for Season Premiere on ABC
Viewers can win a chance to be on the season starter Sept. 22
The Conners goes live for its season four premiere Wednesday, Sept. 22 on ABC.
The cast will perform live for both the East and West Coast broadcasts, and the show is launching "You Can Be A Conner," which offers viewers the chance to win a virtual appearance during the season premiere. As part of the storyline, a Conner family member will call each sweepstakes winner for a live conversation regarding how they deal with some of the same life issues that the Conners navigate. Interested parties can visit www.BeAConner.com for more information.
John Goodman plays Dan Conner on the show. Laurie Metcalf is Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert portrays Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson is Becky Conner-Healy and Michael Fishman plays D.J. Conner.
Also Read: Hitting the Heartland
The Conners is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Werner Entertainment produces the show.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
