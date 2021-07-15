ABC Shares Fall Premiere Dates

ABC has revealed its fall schedule and premiere dates, which includes the series starter of The Wonder Years on September 22. The new fall season begins Monday, September 20 with the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars. The Good Doctor begins a week later on September 27.

A new season of The Goldbergs starts off prime Wednesday, September 22, followed by The Wonder Years, from Saladin K. Patterson, Lee Daniels and Fred Savage, the latter who starred in the original Wonder Years. Don Cheadle narrates the coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that takes a nostalgic look at a Black middle-class family in Alabama, through the point of view of 12-year-old Dean.

The Conners, Home Economics and A Million Little Things follow Wonder Years on Wednesdays.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debuts Sunday, September 26, followed by Supermarket Sweep and The Rookie. America’s Funniest Home Videos joins the Sunday lineup October 3.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 return September 30, when drama Big Sky starts its sophomore season.

The Bachelorette, with Michelle Young in the title role, premieres October 19, as does new musical drama Queens, starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy. Queens follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s, when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

Shark Tank returns Friday, October 8, followed by newsmag 20/20.

Additional premiere dates will be announced at a later date.