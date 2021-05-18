ABC Shares 2021-22 Fall Schedule

Sasha Farber and Justina Machado during season 29 of 'Dancing With the Stars'. The series will return on Mondays this fall.

ABC has shared its 2021-2022 schedule plans. The network takes its turn with an upfront presentation the afternoon of May 18.

Mondays offer Dancing with the Stars and The Good Doctor.

Tuesdays have The Bachelorette and new drama Queens, about four women in their 40s who aim to recapture their fame as a ‘90s hip-hop group. Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Taylor Selé are in the cast.

On Wednesdays, it’s The Goldbergs and The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics and A Million Little Things. Don Cheadle narrates The Wonder Years, an update of the comedy that aired on ABC in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.

Thursdays, it’s Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Big Sky.

Fridays have Shark Tank and two hours of 20/20.

Saturdays have Saturday Night Football.

On Sundays, the schedule has America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Supermarket Sweep and The Rookie.

“We are proud to continue to deliver highly entertaining, culturally relevant and powerful stories that further drive our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “We’ve also made it a priority to be intentionally inclusive across all of our content, and we’re excited to introduce our audience to the rich new characters, bold stories and strong ensemble casts featured in our upcoming programming slate.”

Black-ish kicks off its eighth and final season in the mid-season.

Limited series Women of the Movement will premiere in the mid-season too, focusing on Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, and her fight for justice.

Freshman comedies Maggie and Abbott Elementary start in the mid-season, as does American Idol.