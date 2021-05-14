'The Wonder Years' Gets Green Light on ABC

ABC has picked up The Wonder Years to series, with the show to run in 2021-2022. Inspired by the series of the same name that was on ABC from 1988 to 1993, The Wonder Years is a coming-of-age story set in the late 1960s that features a Black middle-class family in Alabama. The show is from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean.

The Wonder Years stars Don Cheadle, narrating the series as adult Dean Williams, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Dean Williams, Dule Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams and Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams.

Saladin Patterson is writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment executive produce along with original series star, Fred Savage.

The series is produced by 20th Television.

ABC also ordered series for comedy pilots Abbott Elementary and Maggie, and drama Queens.

Abbott Elementary is a workplace comedy about teachers in Philadelphia.

Maggie is based on a short film by Tim Curcio, about a young woman coping with life as a psychic.

Queens is about four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture the fame they once had as hip-hop group the Nasty Bitches.