Prime Video Premieres Giannis Antetokounmpo Documentary in February

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, a documentary about NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, premieres on Prime Video February 19. The film looks at Antetokounmpo’s impoverished childhood in Greece as the son of Nigerian immigrants, and elevation to the top of the basketball world.

The film is directed by Kristen Lappas.

Antetokounmpo plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s won the NBA’s MVP prize twice. Giannis looks at the athlete’s childhood in Athens, where he was captivated by images of NBA stars. Once in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo emerged as “The Greek Freak,” an elite player “who transcends conventional limits, transforming the game with his athleticism and versatility, all the while striving to use the memory of the loss he endured along the way to spearhead an impact far beyond the court,” in Prime Video’s words.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey features interviews with Antetokounmpo and his family, including mother Veronica, brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, and fiancée Mariah Riddlesprigger, as well as basketball luminaries Jason Kidd, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, Kenny Smith, Vin Baker and Ernie Johnson.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey is an Improbable Media and Words + Pictures production. Lappas produces with Connor Schell and Hannah Beir. Executive producers are Aaron Cohen, Libby Geist, Nick Monroe and Giorgos Panou.