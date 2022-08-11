'Rise' Film to Stream Across Disney Bundle

Disney Plus's original basketball-themed film Rise will stream across Hulu and ESPN Plus for a limited time.

The film, which chronicles the real-life story of Nigerian-born NBA players and brothers Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo along with younger brother Alex, debuted on Disney Plus June 24 and will launch on Hulu and ESPN Plus beginning August 18, according to Disney Plus.

Rise chronicles the exploits of the Anteokounmpo family who, after emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, struggled to survive while living under the daily threat of deportation. Nevertheless, Anteokounmpo brothers Giannis and Thanasis would beat the odds, become pro NBA players and go on to help bring the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Rise stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, Ral Agada and Uche Agada. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Douglas Jones served as the executive producers.■