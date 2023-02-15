ESPN Takes Swing at Yankees Documentary Series
‘The Yankees Win’ profiles iconic baseball franchise
ESPN will shine a light on the storied history of the New York Yankees baseball franchise in a new documentary series.
The eight-part documentary, The Yankees Win, will look at the most successful franchise in baseball history with 27 World Series championship wins, with a focus on the team’s 50-year run since iconic owner George Steinbrenner bought the team in 1973, according to network officials.
The series will chronicle every chapter of Yankees history, told through interviews with players, managers, coaches, executives, writers, commentators, and fans, said the network.
ESPN Films along with Major League Baseball, Words + Pictures, Hock Films, Bad Robot and Zipper Bros Films will produce The Yankees Win. JJ Abrams, Glen Zipper, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Annie Sundberg, Ricki Stern, Nick Trotta and Sean Stuart will serve as executive producers for the documentary series. ■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.