ESPN Takes Swing at Yankees Documentary Series

ESPN will shine a light on the storied history of the New York Yankees baseball franchise in a new documentary series.

The eight-part documentary, The Yankees Win, will look at the most successful franchise in baseball history with 27 World Series championship wins, with a focus on the team’s 50-year run since iconic owner George Steinbrenner bought the team in 1973, according to network officials.

The series will chronicle every chapter of Yankees history, told through interviews with players, managers, coaches, executives, writers, commentators, and fans, said the network.

ESPN Films along with Major League Baseball, Words + Pictures, Hock Films, Bad Robot and Zipper Bros Films will produce The Yankees Win. JJ Abrams, Glen Zipper, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Annie Sundberg, Ricki Stern, Nick Trotta and Sean Stuart will serve as executive producers for the documentary series. ■