Pluto TV Kicks Off New Super Bowl Classics Channel

Pluto TV is teeing up a new channel that will feature replays of past Super Bowls to help fans get ready for Super Bowl LVIII.

Pluto, the free streaming platform, is part of Paramount Global. Paramount’s CBS will broadcast Super Bowl LVIII, its Paramount Plus will be streaming the NFL championship and its Nickelodeon cable network will have a kid-friendly telecast of the big game.

The new NFL Super Bowl Classics channel will be available January 18 through February 21, In addition to game replays, the channel will have series and specials including Greatest Super Bowl Finishes and Ranking Every Super Bowl MVP Performance.

The channel joins Pluto’s NFL channel, which launched in 2019 and shows live game day coverage, NFL game replays and other shows.

“Thanks to our incredible partners at the NFL, we have the opportunity to offer a window into NFL history and we know audiences will be thrilled, no matter what team they root for,” said Amy Kuessner, executive VP of programming for Pluto TV. "The addition of NFL Super Bowl Classics channel to Pluto TV's lineup allows fans to discover and relive those unforgettable games and moments in one place- all for free."