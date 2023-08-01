Super Bowl LVIII Getting Slimed With Alternate Telecast on Nickelodeon

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon said they will present an alternative telecast for Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon that will feature guest reporters, virtual filters and on-field graphics -- including green slime -- familiar to viewers of the kids network.

The traditional version of the game will be seen on CBS and Paramount Plus.

CBS and NIckelodeon, both part of Paramount Global, will also slime it up when the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs play on Christmas.

“This will be a historic Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and we’re thrilled to partner with the NFL to bring the game to the whole family with the first-ever alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Paramount. “In year one of our new long-term deal with the NFL, we continue to maximize our expanded distribution rights and further unlock the value of the League through the demonstrated power of our multiplatform portfolio across CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon.”

CBS and Nickelodeon, have previously produced Nickelodeon versions of NFL games, including NFL Wild Card Weekend last season.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Nickelodeon to present the first alternate telecast of the Super Bowl,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution. “Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game. We’re excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world’s most popular sporting events.”

Tthe Super Bowl Nickelodeon telecast will also be distributed internationally in the UK, Australia and New Zealand on a delayed basis, with further details to be announced soon.

The Nickelodeon Super Bowl telecast and Nickelodeon Nickmas game are produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant serve as executive producers of The NFL on CBS, and CBS Sports’ Shawn Robbins is coordinating producer of the games. Production for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president, Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J Medford, vice president of unscripted current series; and Luke Wahl, vice president of unscripted creative.