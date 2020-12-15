CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Pair Up on NFL Playoff Game

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are teaming up on the NFL wild card playoff game Jan. 10. The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will feature what the pair calls “kid-focused content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters and original on-field graphics” and more, including slime.

CBS will air the game as well.

Play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle will be joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green (All That, Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered) in the booth to call the game, and Nick star Lex Lumpkin will be reporter. Nickelodeon’s coverage begins with The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special at 4 p.m. ET, hosted by the Denver Broncos’ Von Miller, highlighting SpongeBob’s best sports moments and featuring pre-kickoff appearances by CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, along with Eagle, Burleson and Green.

Halftime will offer a sneak peek of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, which follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the camp. The series will debut in 2021 on Paramount Plus and on Nickelodeon later in the year.

“This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are very excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions,” said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. “Partnering with Nickelodeon to showcase the NFL playoffs is a great opportunity to highlight the power, depth and reach of ViacomCBS, as we continue to unlock the true potential of our merged company with the first of many opportunities between CBS Sports and our ViacomCBS family.”

CBS and Nickelodeon are part of ViacomCBS.

“Our game plan is to make sure the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon definitely lives up to its name by infusing the telecast with Nick’s sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn,” said Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment. “We’re incredibly proud to team up with CBS Sports and the NFL to elevate the thrill of this game for kids and families to enjoy together.”

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon is produced by CBS Sports in association with Nickelodeon Productions. Sean McManus and Harold Bryant are executive producers of The NFL on CBS.