No A.I. Here: Pluto TV Campaign Touts Human Programmers

Paramount Global’s Pluto TV free ad-supported streaming platform has launched a new ad campaign that shows off the human programmers who make the service “the way it should be.”

In a two-tracked effort, some new ads show how human curation makes it easier for viewers to find what they want to watch on Pluto TV.

The "Programmed by Humans" campaign debuts today and will run through the remainder of the year. The spots will run through the remainder of the year across global linear, connected TV, digital, out-of-home, streaming audio, terrestrial radio and social platforms. The campaign will be cross-promoted across Paramount’s lineup of linear, streaming and digital properties.

Additionally, an evergreen campaign, "TV the Way It Should Be," will launch with out-of-home creative at major sports arenas, airports and ferries, shopping venues, as well as NYC’s Times Square, home to Paramount Global, while the creative spots will air during select NFL and NBA games.

The new ads replace Pluto’s “Stream Now Pay Later” campaign and ads with talk-show host Drew Barrymore.

“When developing this campaign, we set out to connect with audiences in a meaningful way that captures the essence of Pluto TV and how transformative it has been to the world of television,” Val Kaplan, global senior VP, head of consumer marketing, Pluto TV, said. “Our creative focus was to spotlight what sets Pluto TV apart in the increasingly competitive streaming market — the human element of curation that is intrinsic to the very human experience of watching television.”

As it launches its campaign, Pluto TV is changing the way it categorizes content, starting with the drama, sci-fi and true-crime genres.

“With the growth of the platform there are opportunities to better align the categories on our guide to help our users find the content they want to watch faster,” Scott Reich, senior VP programming at Pluto TV, said. “These changes are based on long-term user data trends and preparing for future content expansions as we continue to entertain the planet and drive viewing hours to new heights.”